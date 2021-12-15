Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

