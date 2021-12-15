Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 150,378 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 801.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,378 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 262,076 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,330,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 484,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,540. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

NYSE PRTY opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $623.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.