Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

