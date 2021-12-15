Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Papa John’s International accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $78,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $181,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

