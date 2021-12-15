Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Given New 200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from 170.00 to 200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PTHRF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
