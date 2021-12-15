Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Given New 200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from 170.00 to 200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PTHRF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

