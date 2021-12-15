Pangolin (PNG) Hits Market Cap of $60.20 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.72 or 0.07966422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.79 or 1.00272513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,834,765 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

