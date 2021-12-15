Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Up 3.2%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.53. 1,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 162,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

Several research firms have commented on PLMR. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $4,762,485 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after buying an additional 112,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

