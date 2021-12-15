Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

