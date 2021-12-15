Palladium Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $867,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 150.4% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 63,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

