Palladium Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after acquiring an additional 753,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

