Palladium Partners LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

