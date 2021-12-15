Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

