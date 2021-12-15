Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

