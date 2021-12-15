PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.69.

NYSE:PD opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,088 shares of company stock worth $6,212,429. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagerDuty (PD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.