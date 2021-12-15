Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $204.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,555. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

