Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s 3rd Largest Position

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,964,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 360,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,655,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

