O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lifted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,849. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $683.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $642.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

