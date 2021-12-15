Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

