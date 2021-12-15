Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83.
Opsens Company Profile
