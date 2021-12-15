Oppenheimer Comments on Benson Hill Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Benson Hill in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Benson Hill’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $79,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.