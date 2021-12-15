OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.85. 5,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 229,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $477,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,191. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 179.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 127.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

