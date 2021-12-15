Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.77

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.77 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.32). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 8,791,231 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £45.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.77.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

