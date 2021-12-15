Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 9.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares dropped 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 8,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 263,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

OLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,357,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.