OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

PSN opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

