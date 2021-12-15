Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Director Jay Pepose Acquires 8,250 Shares

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OCUP stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

