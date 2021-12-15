Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

OCSL opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock worth $31,201,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

