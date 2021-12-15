nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post sales of $605.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $606.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $603.40 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $521.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after buying an additional 193,445 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.