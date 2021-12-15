Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.09

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.09 and traded as high as $15.09. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 30,787 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

