Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Up 5%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 14,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 750,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 134,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

