Numeraire (NMR) One Day Volume Hits $12.72 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $32.32 or 0.00066223 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $190.33 million and $12.72 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00040204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00208968 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,761 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.