Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:NVOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVOS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

