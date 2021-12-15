Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Novartis by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

