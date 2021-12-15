Northland Securities Downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Market Perform

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

