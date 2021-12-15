Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Gap Down to $16.76

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $16.25. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 433 shares traded.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

