Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $831.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

