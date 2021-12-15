North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.69.

NYSE NOA opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

