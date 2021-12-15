Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.10

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 2417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

