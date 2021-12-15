Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 23086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$509.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

