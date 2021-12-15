Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$9.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

