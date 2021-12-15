Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $522.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.7067 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKRKY. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

