NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Get NN Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $25.67 on Monday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.