NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.62

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 152439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
