NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.62

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 152439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get NiSource alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.