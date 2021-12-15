NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.