NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $82,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 300,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. 65,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

