NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $11.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.34 billion and the lowest is $10.98 billion. NIKE reported sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,255. The company has a market capitalization of $261.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.