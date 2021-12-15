NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.72 Million

Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce $485.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.62 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $215.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 1,526,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

