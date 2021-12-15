NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

