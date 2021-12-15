NextDAO (NAX) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.78 million and $557,726.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,223,709,771 coins and its circulating supply is 2,183,477,662 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.