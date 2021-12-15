Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NRGOF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 96,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,579. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
