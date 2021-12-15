Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in November

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRGOF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 96,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,579. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

