Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:VST opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

