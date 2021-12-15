Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 578.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.